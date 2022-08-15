Chesterfield man identified as victim of two-vehicle collision on South Providence Road

A Chesterfield man has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle crash Saturday in the 1100 block of South Providence Road.

Killed was William E. Trivett III, 39.

Police said Trivett, driving a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, was traveling on South Providence Road at a high rate of speed when his vehicle crossed the double-yellow line into the path of a 2011 Chevrolet Express van about 7 a.m.

Trivett, who lived in 500 block of Pullbrooke Road in Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the Cavalier's only occupant.

Three occupants of the Chevrolet van were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.