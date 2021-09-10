 Skip to main content
Chesterfield man killed in Richmond's East End
Chesterfield man killed in Richmond's East End

Police lights

A Chesterfield County man was shot and killed in Richmond’s East End on Thursday evening, according to Richmond police.

At 6:38 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 900 block of North 26th Street, where they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified him as Davvion M. Graham, 27.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app also may be used.

