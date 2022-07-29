Chesterfield man made straw purchases of 4 guns for 3 people, federal authorities say

A Chesterfield County man was charged by federal authorities this week with making straw purchases of four pistols for three different people, including two suspects who were not of legal age to buy a handgun.

Richmond police later recovered one of the guns in a homicide investigation, authorities said in court documents.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a criminal information against Tre’Shawn N. Brooks, 22, on a charge of conspiring to make false statements in acquiring firearms. Brooks purchased the guns from federally licensed firearm dealers but falsely certified that he was the true buyer, authorities said.

Such a transaction is known as a straw purchase, a criminal act in which a firearm is bought by one person on behalf of another who is legally unable to make the purchase themselves.

According to charging documents, a Glock 17 9 mm semiautomatic pistol that Brooks purchased on April 9, 2021, from Town Police Supply in Chesterfield for a person described as co-conspirator 3 was recovered a month later by Richmond police during the execution of a search warrant in a homicide investigation.

Brooks later admitted he had sold the pistol to the person who asked him to buy it, authorities said in court papers.

Brooks purchased at least four guns — and in one case ammunition, too — for three co-conspirators from January through June of 2021. One of the buyers was a minor and another was under the legal age of 21 to purchase a handgun, according to court documents.

In the first case, a person described in court documents as co-conspirator 1 asked Brooks if he’d purchase a gun for him after work. Brooks agreed but during an exchange of text messages, Brooks said he was not going to purchase a gun “in my name for nobody for free.” But Brooks said he wouldn’t make the co-conspirator “pay full price either,” authorities said.

The next day, the co-conspirator texted Brooks, “Ik [I know] exactly what I want....They got my John Wick gun in my favorite color.”

Brooks then purchased a Walther 9 mm semiautomatic pistol on Jan. 21, 2021, from Southern Police Equipment in Chesterfield and provided the gun to co-conspirator 1, authorities said in court papers.

Thereafter, Brooks purchased on June 27, 2021, a Pioneer Arms Hellpup 7.62x39 caliber pistol from a licensed dealer at a gun show, which was later provided to co-conspirator 1, authorities said.

On July 21, 2021, law enforcement recovered the two guns Brooks purchased for co-conspirator 1, and Brooks admitted purchasing both for that person because he was not yet 21.

In another case, Brooks agreed to purchase a gun for co-conspirator 2, who was a “minor-aged individual” not eligible to purchase a gun from a licensed dealer, according to court documents.

On June 27, 2021, co-conspirator 2 sent Brooks a text message with the make and model of three guns in which he was interested. Within an hour, Brooks sent the person a text message that he had procured a Taurus 9 mm semiautomatic pistol from iShootFirearms, an online federally licensed dealer. Brooks also purchased ammunition for the gun at the co-conspirator’s request, authorities said.

Authorities later recovered the weapon in an enforcement operation.

Brooks is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Richmond on Aug. 9 for a plea agreement hearing.