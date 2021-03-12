Chesterfield man pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of mother of 4 in case solved by microscopic paint chips

A Chesterfield County man has pleaded guilty to the 2018 hit-and-run death of a mother of four in a highly publicized case that went cold until a state forensic scientist recovered three small red paint particles from the victim's clothing.
Patrick E. Nolan, 35, entered his plea Thursday in Chesterfield Circuit Court in the Sept. 30, 2018, death of Salene Galvan-Santos, 30, who was struck and killed as she was walking along Chinaberry Drive not far from her residence in the Chesterfield Village Apartments complex.
After an intensive, year-long investigation, Chesterfield detectives discovered that Nolan lived in the same apartment complex - just three-tenths of a mile from where Galvan-Santos was fatally injured. He initially told detectives that he thought he may have hit a speed bump, not a person, but later wondered if he was responsible for the crash that killed Galvan-Santos.
In a summary of evidence, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Ken Chitty told the court that Galvan-Santos left her apartment in the 7500 block of Marbrett Drive after an argument with her husband, Osmin Anibal Perez Berrera. He left the residence ahead of her to avoid further conflict, but Galvan-Santos followed him.
At one point, as he was running away from her, he told police he saw a vehicle coming toward them. He began flashing a small key chain flashlight at the driver "to warn him that Galvan-Santos was walking in the road." Moments later, Berrera heard his wife scream as the vehicle struck her. It was about 3:20 a.m.
Galvan-Santos was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died of blunt force trauma.
Berrera later told police that he saw the vehicle's brake lights activate but the car didn't stop. It continued from Chinaberry Drive onto Marbrett Drive, where it made a U-turn and then left the same way in came, past the couple and toward Midlothian Turnpike. Berra described the vehicle as newer model black sedan, with the last four license plate numbers as either 4171 or 4271.
The initial investigation yielded only dead ends. Chesterfield police made repeated requests of hospital staff for Galvan-Santos clothing, and it was finally located at the bottom of a bio-hazard bin.
That development became key.
Chesterfield investigators sent the clothes to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for a paint transfer examination, among other tests.
Nearly a year later, on Sept. 13, 2019, forensic scientist Brenda Christy was able to harvest three nearly microscopic red paint particles from the clothing. She found the identifiers of this paint likely came from two automobile plants, and likely was used on either a 2003-2012 Toyota Matrix, or a 2005-2008 or 2011 Toyota Tacoma.
With that information in hand, investigators asked the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles for a report on any Toyota Matrix cars registered at the time of the crash, and the list was narrowed to 19 vehicles in the Richmond metro area and surrounding jurisdictions.
One matching vehicle was registered to a driver at 7631 Bannockbarn Drive in Chesterfield Village Apartments. An officer drove by the location and discovered the vehicle with damage to the front bumper and with peeling paint. The license plate had three of the four numbers that Berrera had earlier provided to police.
The vehicle, a 2006 Red Toyota Matrix, was registered to Nolan. Police obtained a search warrant and seized the vehicle.
Neighbors told police they hadn't seen Nolan in more than a month, and officers tried to call phone numbers listed for him without success.
Finally, on Sept. 27, 2019, police made contact with Nolan and told him they had towed his car because it had been involved in a crash. They asked if he would consent to an interview, and he agreed.
Nolan made a number of statements. He said he occasionally allowed others to drive his car for quick trips but never overnight; he said if the wreck occurred on a Saturday into Sunday, he would have been working and usually didn't get off until 1 a.m. and would have been driving; on other days, he said he usually worked 9, 10 or 11 hours until 2 a.m.
Nolan also told police he thought he may have hit a speed bump at the time of the crash. He said he sent a message to his boss on the Tuesday after the crash, stating he was sick. But he flew to Vermont where his family lives.
"When he sobered up in rehab, he wondered if he might have been the one responsible for the crash," Chitty said in his summary.
Nolan was arrested and charged after his interview with police.
As part of a follow up investigation, detectives took additional paint samples from Nolan's car and sent them to Christy, the forensic scientist, to compare with the samples of red particles recovered from the victim's clothing. Christy opined in a certificate of analysis that the new paint sample could have been taken from the same vehicle as the sample taken from Galvan-Santos' clothing.
On Thursday, Circuit Judge Edward A. Robbins Jr. accepted the terms of a plea agreement between the prosecution and defense and sentenced Nolan to 10 years in prison with all 10 years suspended, on the condition he serve 12 months in jail. After six months months, Nolan will be allowed to serve the remainder on home incarceration.
Russell Stone, Nolan's attorney, said if the case had gone to trial there wold have been an issue as to whether Nolan was aware that he struck a person while driving. "To Patrick's credit, after a period of time went by, he started to realize that it must have been me that did that."
Stone said there also would have been a question as to whether Galvan-Santos was "standing or perhaps lying on the ground at the time" when she was struck. "There also would have been some evidence that she had been intoxicated at the time ... and there was a suggestion that she may have just run out into the street."
Nolan, Stone said, "is just terribly sorry about the entire event. The whole thing is just tragic on every level."
