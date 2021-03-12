Chesterfield man pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of mother of 4 in case solved by microscopic paint chips

"When he sobered up in rehab, he wondered if he might have been the one responsible for the crash," Chitty said in his summary.

Nolan was arrested and charged after his interview with police.

As part of a follow up investigation, detectives took additional paint samples from Nolan's car and sent them to Christy, the forensic scientist, to compare with the samples of red particles recovered from the victim's clothing. Christy opined in a certificate of analysis that the new paint sample could have been taken from the same vehicle as the sample taken from Galvan-Santos' clothing.

On Thursday, Circuit Judge Edward A. Robbins Jr. accepted the terms of a plea agreement between the prosecution and defense and sentenced Nolan to 10 years in prison with all 10 years suspended, on the condition he serve 12 months in jail. After six months months, Nolan will be allowed to serve the remainder on home incarceration.

Russell Stone, Nolan's attorney, said if the case had gone to trial there wold have been an issue as to whether Nolan was aware that he struck a person while driving. "To Patrick's credit, after a period of time went by, he started to realize that it must have been me that did that."