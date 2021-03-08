Chesterfield man pleads guilty to accidentally killing his brother, 12, by mishandling gun

Now with his conviction of involuntary manslaughter, a felony, Elmore can no longer possess a firearm.

In a summary of evidence, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joshua Loren told the court that police were called Nov. 3 to the family's home in the 3700 block of Totty Street in Ettrick for a report of a person being shot.

Responding officers located the victim, Jamarrieon Jones, in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his chest; several people were attempting to perform CPR on the boy. Paramedics eventually arrived and transported Jamarrieon to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police interviewed several people at the house, who advised they were "just kind of hanging out playing video games" at the time of the shooting. Elmore was in the living room with Jamarrieon, and at one point Elmore displayed his a .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol.

The gun's slide was jammed, "and when he was racking the slide the gun went off," discharging a round into Jamarrieon's chest, the prosecutor said.

Elmore panicked and fled the house, running to a nearby construction site. While there, "he contemplated committing suicide" by pouring gasoline on himself. But he returned home the next morning and his mother took him to a police station, Loren said.