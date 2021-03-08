Chesterfield man pleads guilty to accidentally killing his brother, 12, by mishandling gun

A Chesterfield County man who accidentally shot and killed his 12-year-old brother while mishandling a semiautomatic pistol inside the family's home was sentenced to a five-year suspended prison term Monday after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
Rayshawn Elmore, 22, entered his plea before Chesterfield Circuit Court Judge Steven C. McCallum, who accepted the terms of a plea agreement in sentencing Elmore to five years with all five years suspended. The judge also ordered that Elmore be supervised indefinitely by the Virginia Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years.
The judge said it would serve no benefit to incarcerate Elmore, who both the prosecution and defense agreed had demonstrated sincere remorse for his actions. In court on Monday, the defendant appeared upset and at one point grabbed his face with both hands as he quietly wept.
McCallum described the case as being especially tragic because the victim was Elmore's younger brother. But the judge noted that Elmore's family - several of whom were in the courtroom - supported the plea deal that called for no active prison time.
Discretionary state sentencing guidelines calculated for Elmore called for probation with no incarceration or a jail term of up to six months.
The only issue that caused the judge to pause was Elmore's prior conviction in 2019 of a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon, for which he was given a 30-day suspended jail term. "It is somewhat concerning that there is a weapons violation that precedes this charge," McCallum said.
Now with his conviction of involuntary manslaughter, a felony, Elmore can no longer possess a firearm.
In a summary of evidence, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joshua Loren told the court that police were called Nov. 3 to the family's home in the 3700 block of Totty Street in Ettrick for a report of a person being shot.
Responding officers located the victim, Jamarrieon Jones, in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his chest; several people were attempting to perform CPR on the boy. Paramedics eventually arrived and transported Jamarrieon to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Police interviewed several people at the house, who advised they were "just kind of hanging out playing video games" at the time of the shooting. Elmore was in the living room with Jamarrieon, and at one point Elmore displayed his a .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol.
The gun's slide was jammed, "and when he was racking the slide the gun went off," discharging a round into Jamarrieon's chest, the prosecutor said.
Elmore panicked and fled the house, running to a nearby construction site. While there, "he contemplated committing suicide" by pouring gasoline on himself. But he returned home the next morning and his mother took him to a police station, Loren said.
"He was interviewed and cooperated with police, and gave a statement as to what happened, which matched up with evidence on the inside of the house" and witness statements, Loren said. A detective smelled the odor of gasoline on Elmore.
Defense attorney Russell Bowles said his client exhibited the "highest level of cooperation" with authorities after he turned himself in and took responsibility for his actions.
"I've spoke with the [Elmore's] family, and they already lost one child and they don't wish to see the other son incarcerated," Loren told the court. "He did spend about five days in jail before he was bonded out. I could tell he was remorseful. He had really been affected by this" when observed during earlier hearings.
Jamarrieon was one of one of four people to be inadvertently shot and killed by a mishandled firearm last year in Chesterfield.
In January, Jamieson P. Miller, 23, pleaded on contest to involuntary manslaughter in an incident in which he accidentally shot and killed his 34-year-old brother as the two men were re-enacting how to disarm someone with a gun. Miller was sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but 10 days suspended in the June 29 killing of Roy K. Long inside a house they shared in the 17300 block of Genito Road.
