Chesterfield man pleads guilty to killing Lyft driver, 79

A Chesterfield County man has pleaded guilty ahead of his scheduled murder trial this week to fatally shooting a 79-year-old Lyft driver in the back of the head, after the driver had given him a ride home from a girlfriend's house. The reason remains a mystery.

Smith said he was depressed and that his mind was "corrupted" after losing a brother in a car crash and an uncle in a shooting, among other life events. He said he was abandoned by his parents and felt neglected by the family members who took him in.

"I don't deserve to live," Smith told detectives at one point. Later, when pressed about the shooting, Smith said, "It wasn't planned."

"What happened in the car?" a detective asked. "What caused the gun to go bang?"

"My head, my brain," Smith replied. Later in the interview, Smith said, "I didn't do it to have fun. My head is just lost."

Smith was set to be tried Thursday in Chesterfield Circuit Court but he instead pleaded guilty in late August to second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm. At the request of defense attorney Wayne Morgan, Smith will undergo a neurological psychological evaluation before he is sentenced. A sentencing date will be set on Jan. 17.

Smith was declared incompetent to stand trial at one point during the adjudication process. He had been held at Central State Hospital for much of the last two years so he could be restored to competency, and he "is still struggling with known issues," Morgan wrote in his motion for Smith's evaluation.

On the morning he was killed, Farrens was driving Smith back to his home in the 2900 block of Providence Creek Road from the residence of a young woman who said she was "causally dating" Smith. At 3:28 a.m., she requested a Lyft ride for Smith using her Lyft account, according to a summary of evidence prepared for the court by Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney LaToya Croxton

Smith said he was armed "for protection" that evening with a gun he had taken from his "mother figure" — a grandmother with whom he was living.

Police came across the homicide after a resident in Smith's neighborhood reported that her daughter's vehicle had been struck by another car while parked in the street. The neighbor reported the car — a red Volkswagon Passat — was still on the scene and a male driver inside was unresponsive when she called 911.

The car belonged to Farrens, and police soon learned that he was dead inside with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. A spent 9mm cartridge casing was found near the right backseat floorboard.

Investigators soon determined that Farrens was employed as a Lyft driver, and usually worked from 3 to 10 a.m. Farrens's wife told police her husband had a dash camera in his car and also would carry a cell phone. Both items were missing after the shooting.

After accessing Farren's Lyft account, police learned he had only one fare that night. Records showed he had received a ride request from Smith's girlfriend at 3:28 a.m., picked that person up at 3:51 a.m., then dropped the rider off at 4:07 a.m. in the 2900 block of Providence Creek Road, which is where Smith lived.

The girlfriend told police that she spoke with Smith later that night, and he confirmed he had arrived home. Smith's residence was two houses away from where Farrens' was found shot.

Investigators obtained Ring camera video from a neighbor who lives directly across from the crime scene, and the footage showed a person running away from Farrens' car at 4:07 a.m. The person ran down the road a short distance before returning to Farrens' vehicle. The person could be seen running away again, but this time it appeared the person was holding a cell phone, Croxton said in her summary.

At 4:10 a.m., Farrens' car rolled downhill and struck the neighbor's daughter's car. Farrens' cell phone was found in a storm drain in front of Smith's home.

The following day, investigators served a search warrant at Smith's home and recovered Farren's dash camera outside near the home's air conditioning unit. Inside, police recovered a 9mm Smith & Wesson Luger pistol, which Smith's "mother figure" stated was hers.

"She admitted that she did not always keep in locked away and did not check on its whereabouts every day," Croxton said in the summary.

A state laboratory analysis of the spent cartridge casing and a bullet fragment found in Farrens' car determined they had been fired from the pistol seized from Smith's home. In addition, a DNA sample taken from Smith and compared to DNA collected from the gun established that Smith could not be eliminated as a contributor to the genetic material on the weapon.

Later in his interview with detectives, Smith said he had "betrayed himself" and felt bad "about a whole lot of things."

Smith also confirmed that Farrens was nice to him during the ride and did nothing to provoke him. "He was just picking me up and dropping me off," Smith said, adding later, "I didn't want it to happen."

One detective then pressed Smith for an explanation for what he did:

"The gun is in your hand, right?. He's in the driver's seat. A lot of things going through your mind, depression, all those things you are suffering from, right, so you put your finger on the trigger. The gun goes off. You see that he's hit. How did that make you feel? Tell me."

Said Smith: "It's not me."