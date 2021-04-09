Chesterfield man sentenced for possessing 7 stolen guns, including AR-15-style rifle from Petersburg detective's car

A young Chesterfield County man with no prior record, was sentenced to 7 years in prison Friday for possessing seven stolen firearms — one of them an AR-15-style rifle that was stolen from a Petersburg police detective's car last year.

Master Willie Weathers, 22, admitted to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office that he possessed four weapons stolen from vehicles on Feb. 18, 2018 — two shotguns and two handguns. He sold the handguns and transferred the shotguns to a friend to sell.

Then on March 13, 2020, he was stopped on I-95 driving 83 mph in a 70 mph zone and told police he was driving to South Carolina.

According to a statement of facts signed by Weathers, he and his passenger stepped out of the car and a search of the vehicle turned up a firearm magazine, three more stolen firearms, half a gram of heroin and some marijuana inside his passenger's purse.

"The second time was even more brazen in that he possessed three stolen firearms while his Dinwiddie charges were still pending. The second charge involved not only a high capacity firearm, but a firearm that had been stolen out of the trunk of a car belonging to a Petersburg Bureau of Police Department detective," wrote the U.S. attorney's office to U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson.