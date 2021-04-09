Chesterfield man sentenced for possessing 7 stolen guns, including AR-15-style rifle from Petersburg detective's car

A young Chesterfield County man with no prior record, was sentenced to 7 years in prison Friday for possessing seven stolen firearms — one of them an AR-15-style rifle that was stolen from a Petersburg police detective's car last year.
Master Willie Weathers, 22, admitted to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office that he possessed four weapons stolen from vehicles on Feb. 18, 2018 — two shotguns and two handguns. He sold the handguns and transferred the shotguns to a friend to sell.
Then on March 13, 2020, he was stopped on I-95 driving 83 mph in a 70 mph zone and told police he was driving to South Carolina.
According to a statement of facts signed by Weathers, he and his passenger stepped out of the car and a search of the vehicle turned up a firearm magazine, three more stolen firearms, half a gram of heroin and some marijuana inside his passenger's purse.
"The second time was even more brazen in that he possessed three stolen firearms while his Dinwiddie charges were still pending. The second charge involved not only a high capacity firearm, but a firearm that had been stolen out of the trunk of a car belonging to a Petersburg Bureau of Police Department detective," wrote the U.S. attorney's office to U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson.
Prosecutors told Hudson that, "In sum, over the course of two years, this defendant was in possession of seven stolen firearms, and he successfully trafficked four of them."
The AR-15-style rifle was stolen from the vehicle of a Petersburg police detective on Feb. 20, 2020.
A search warrant was obtained for Weather's cell telephone. "A February 26, 2020 text message and notice regarding a $2,500 reward that had been posted by the Petersburg police for the recovery of the stolen firearm was found on his phone."
"In addition, a 'Triller' video that had been taken on February 26, 2020 was recovered which showed Weathers and another individual holding the Petersburg police detective’s firearm. The video was taken just days after the firearm had been stolen," prosecutors reported to Hudson.
In addition to possessing the seven stolen firearms, Weathers also possessed a 30-round drum magazine, 20 .223 caliber cartridges, and 104 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
Weathers pleaded guilty in December to two counts of possessing stolen firearms and faced maximum sentences of 10 years in prison on each charge.
Both the U.S. attorney's office and Weathers' lawyer asked Hudson to impose a total seven-year prison sentence.
His lawyers cited several traumatic events he suffered as a child including the loss of his father to suicide in asking for the seven-year term, which was under the federal guideline sentencing range determined for the convictions.
(804) 649-6340