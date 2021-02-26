Chesterfield man sentenced to 25 years for fatally stabbing wife while free on bond for assaulting her 10 days before

"At the time of the incident, Leonidas Diaz had been released on bond by the magistrate for the earlier domestic assault of his wife [on Feb. 23]," Gnam said.

In that case, Diaz had been drinking and began arguing with his wife, accusing her of cheating; he shoved her and prevented her from leaving the home. After she broke free, Diaz walked into the kitchen and grabbed a knife, placing it against his throat and threatened to kill himself, according to court papers.

Mrs. Diaz filed an emergency protective order against her husband but the order expired Feb. 26, and she did not seek to extend or renew it, according to court records.

Diaz' attorney, Mary Adams, said his children were in court on Wednesday and he asked them for their forgiveness.

"He said he could never forgive himself for what happened and he wished he could go back and change it," Adams said. "He was proud of his children for always walking the right path."

"He has just suffered terribly over what happened," she added. "He worked hard his whole life. He had been given a nice opportunity here and raised a nice family. He loved his wife and he loved his children."

Adams said Diaz is not a U.S. citizen but has lived in the country for 32 years as a "lawful permanent resident," or someone who has been granted authorization to live and work in the U.S. on a permanent basis. With his arrest and now conviction, his immigration status is in flux, Adams said.