Chesterfield man sentenced to four years for fatally shooting sister's boyfriend in 'partial' self-defense case

Brockenbrough was sentenced to 10 years with five years and 10 months suspended, giving him four years and two months to serve. The punishment was at the midpoint of discretionary sentencing guidelines calculated for Brockenbrough.

“He did shoot a gun and it was self-defense," defense attorney David Whaley said. But had the case gone to trial, "the validity of the self-defense claim would ultimately" have been a question for a jury to decide.

Whaley said his client believed Dixon had a gun in his hand. "I think we would have been able to establish that [Dixon], even though he was a twice convicted felon, [owned] a gun" - and therefore potentially had access to a firearm during the dispute with Brockenbrough.

"They never found a gun, but after [Dixon] was shot he ran through a very heavily wooded area," Whaley said.

Had the case gone to trial, "we would have shown the propensity of [Dixon] towards violence, including his criminal record for robbery and other acts that he had committed while both in and out of prison," said Whaley, who represented Brockenbrough with co-counsel Abigail Paules.