Chesterfield man who was injured in February incident in Henrico has died

A Chesterfield County man who was injured in an incident last month in Henrico County has died, authorities said Tuesday.

On Feb. 20, the Henrico police were summoned about 7:15 p.m. to the 300 block of Azalea Avenue for a report of a shooting and a crash into a home. A man was taken to a local hospital where he underwent treatment for injuries he sustained.

On Monday, detectives learned Kenneth Christopher, 34, of North Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police are now investigating the case as a homicide.