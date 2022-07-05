Chesterfield mom pleads guilty to accidentally killing son with methadone in sippy cup

A Chesterfield County mother pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing her 2-year-old son by intentionally providing him liquid methadone to make him sleep that resulted in an unintentional fatal overdose.

Prior to her son receiving the methadone, Sherrell M. Rivera, 32, conducted multiple Google searches on her cellphone about the liquid uses of the drug and its side effects, including a search of whether the addictive substance would “slow breathing,” according to the prosecution’s summary of evidence.

Richmond man fatally shot at City Dogs on West Main Street, suspect arrested after car chase An Alexandria man is facing charges after a customer at City Dogs restaurant on West Main Street was shot to death on Sunday night.

Rivera had a prescription for methadone to treat an opioid addiction, and Chesterfield Deputy Commonwealth Attorney Ken Chitty said evidence indicated that Rivera mixed an undetermined amount of the drug into Kruz Rivera’s sippy cup that contained baby formula and chocolate syrup. The boy, who was addicted from birth from his mother’s drug dependency, died Nov. 14, 2020 of methadone toxicity.

Chesterfield Circuit Judge David E. Johnson reluctantly accepted a plea agreement that allowed Rivera to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter instead of felony murder, as she was originally charged, in addition to a separate count of felony child neglect. He convicted her of both counts and set sentencing for Nov. 7.

“What I’m up here struggling with is the apparent agreement between the parties that it was not the intent to kill this child,” Johnson said in remarks from the bench. “A 2-year-old was already born an addict, spent two years of his life continually exposed to this vile conduct by the mother and then he is ultimately killed by that.”

“It shows a willful ignorance and selfishness so reckless, as to amount to proper criminal intent,” the judge added. “So, that part of the argument I will not be accepting.”

But Johnson said he understood the practical difficulties of prosecuting the case had it gone to trial, which could have cast doubt on the events that led to the boy’s death. When the boy died, both Rivera and her husband were staying at the Martha Kay Motel in the 8800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Defense attorney Greg Sheldon noted both parents had prescriptions for methadone, both had access to the cellphone used for the Google searches and neither made any admissions of wrongdoing to detectives. The boy’s father was not charged in the incident.

According to Chitty’s presentation of facts, when Chesterfield officers responded to the motel at about 8:30 a.m., they found a 2-year-old boy on the floor, with Rivera standing over him while talking on the phone with emergency communications. She told officers that she found her son unresponsive in his Pack ‘n Play.

Rivera told police she had given her son a sippy cup filled with powdered milk and chocolate syrup before placing him in the Pack ‘n Play at 3:45 a.m.

The toddler was taken to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center by ambulance, but he never responded to medical treatment and was pronounced dead at 9:13 a.m.

Rivera and her husband gave police their consent to search the motel room. The room was dark but not in disarray, and detectives found brown stains on a blanket, bedspread and pillow in the Pack ‘n Play that were not consistent with dried blood or spilled chocolate milk.

Near a second bed where Rivera had slept with her other child, who was 4, detectives observed a box containing various bottles of methadone prescribed to Rivera. They all contained child-tampering tops. Some bottles were empty due to them being daily doses. Detectives collected and photographed one of the empty bottles.

The medical examiner’s preliminary autopsy did not yield any results that could have caused the child’s death. The examiner then ordered a toxicology screening, which revealed that Kruz died of a lethal adult dose of methadone. The boy also had Benadryl in his system.

The boy’s sippy cup, which still contained a substance three-quarters full, was sent to a separate lab to be tested. The results showed a mixture of methadone and Benadryl, which led the medical examiner to rule the boy’s manner of death as a homicide.

On June 2, 2021, Rivera and her husband voluntarily responded to police headquarters to be given the results of their son’s autopsy. They were interviewed a second time, and Rivera reaffirmed her previous statement that her husband was asleep when she prepared her son’s sippy cup before he died.

Rivera “was given the results and subsequently became uncooperative and would not provide an explanation of how this occurred,” Chitty told the court. Her husband “was highly upset over the results but was cooperative throughout the process,” the prosecutor said.

Police executed a search warrant on the cellphone belonging to Rivera at the time of the incident. Detectives discovered that around 1:40 a.m. — before Rivera said she put her boy to sleep — the device had multiple Google searches about methadone uses and side effects. The Google account was identified as belonging to “Relle Rivera” and had a provided date of birth consistent with Rivera’s.

“The device itself contained numerous photos of the decedent and messages from Rivera to other people, revealing the user would be Sherrell Rivera,” Chitty said.