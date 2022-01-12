Chesterfield mother charged with abusing infant son after Instagram video shows woman shaking baby

A young Chesterfield County mother has been charged with felony child abuse after police learned of an Instagram video that depicted the woman shaking and roughly handling her infant son late last year.

Astrid Sanchez-Diaz, 20, of the 2200 block of Champion Court, turned herself in Monday at the county magistrate's office after police sought to question her about the video.

Chesterfield authorities were alerted about 4 p.m. Dec. 29 about an Instagram video that had been circulating on social media that depicted a woman shaking and mishandling a small infant. The woman was identified as Sanchez-Diaz and the infant as her 4-month-old son.

In the video, Sanchez-Diaz appears to be making threats to the child's father as she is assaulting their child, police said.

Police initially were unsuccessful in locating Sanchez-Diaz and her son. Then on Dec. 30, officers located the infant and determined he was safe.