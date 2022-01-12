Chesterfield mother charged with abusing infant son after Instagram video shows woman shaking baby

A young Chesterfield County mother has been charged with felony child abuse after police learned of an Instagram video that depicted the woman shaking and roughly handling her infant son late last year.
Astrid Sanchez-Diaz, 20, of the 2200 block of Champion Court, turned herself in Monday at the county magistrate's office after police sought to question her about the video.
Chesterfield authorities were alerted about 4 p.m. Dec. 29 about an Instagram video that had been circulating on social media that depicted a woman shaking and mishandling a small infant. The woman was identified as Sanchez-Diaz and the infant as her 4-month-old son.
In the video, Sanchez-Diaz appears to be making threats to the child's father as she is assaulting their child, police said.
Police initially were unsuccessful in locating Sanchez-Diaz and her son. Then on Dec. 30, officers located the infant and determined he was safe.
The abuse charge against Sanchez-Diaz is largely based on the contents of the video but other factors contributed, said Chesterfield police Sgt. Winfred Lewis. Because the case remains under investigation, he declined to say whether there was any physical evidence of abusive injuries to the child.
Lewis said the intent of the mother's video was to "convey a message" and was posted as an "Instagram Story," which automatically disappears within 24 hours. The video was passed around to different people on the internet before police were notified.
Sanchez-Diaz is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail.
