Chesterfield mother charged with felony neglect in infant daughter's death

A Chesterfield County mother has been charged with three counts of felony child neglect after her infant daughter died last week at a local hospital.
Miesha O. Scott, 22, of the 4000 block of Mallard Creek Circle, was arrested Friday and is being held at Riverside Regional Jail on a $1,000 secured bond, authorities said.
According to Chesterfield police, the 1-month-old infant was unresponsive when she was brought to a local hospital on Oct. 27. The child was pronounced dead soon after arriving.
Police said their investigation of the death is continuing. They urged anyone with information to contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660, or through the P3 app.
(804) 649-6450