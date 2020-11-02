Chesterfield mother charged with felony neglect in infant daughter's death

A Chesterfield County mother has been charged with three counts of felony child neglect after her infant daughter died last week at a local hospital.

Miesha O. Scott, 22, of the 4000 block of Mallard Creek Circle, was arrested Friday and is being held at Riverside Regional Jail on a $1,000 secured bond, authorities said.

According to Chesterfield police, the 1-month-old infant was unresponsive when she was brought to a local hospital on Oct. 27. The child was pronounced dead soon after arriving.