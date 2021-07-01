Chesterfield mother charged with murder after autopsy reveals methadone killed her two-year-old son

A Chesterfield County mother has been charged with felony murder in the death of her 2-year-old son, who died of a methadone overdose, police said Thursday.
Sherrell M. Rivera, 31, originally was arrested June 2 on charges of felony abuse and neglect of a child in the November death of her son, identified as Kruz Rivera.
After further investigation, detectives obtained a warrant Wednesday charging Rivera with felony murder. She was served with the warrant Thursday at Riverside Regional Jail, where she was being held after her June arrest.
Felony murder is killing someone accidentally in the commission of another felony crime.
On Nov. 14, police and rescue personnel responded to a motel room in the 8800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway - where Sherrell Rivera was living - for a report that a 2-year-old boy who was found unresponsive. The child - later identify as Kruz Rivera - was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and toxicology analysis of Kruz's remains. The results revealed that Kruz died as a result of methadone toxicity, police said.
Sherrell Rivera was staying at the motel with her son, the boy's father and another child, said Chesterfield police Lt. Justin Aronson. One of the adult family members had a legal prescription for methadone, Aronson said. Methadone is often used to treat opioid addiction.
"There was methadone inside the room they were staying in at the time," Aronson said, and the toddler ingested some of it inadvertently. He declined to elaborate on the circumstances because the case is still pending.
"Nobody was unlawfully possessing the methadone at the time," Aronson said.
Police said they are continuing to investigation the matter and asked anyone with information to contact them at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
