Following a three-day trial and no verdict after 11 hours of jury deliberation, it appeared to both the prosecution and defense that the murder trial of Dima DeJesus Luna would end without a decision. Jurors appeared to be deadlocked.

So prosecutors offered Luna a deal: plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter — reduced from first-degree murder — and have his sentence be capped at seven years of time to be served. Luna also would be required to plead guilty to unlawful wounding and unlawful shooting into an occupied vehicle, but he would receive two five-year suspended prison terms for those offenses.

Depending on the degree of the murder charge, Luna could have faced anywhere from 40 years to a life sentence.

Luna, 47, a Guatemalan citizen who was accused of killing one man and wounding another 17 years ago by firing into an SUV, took the deal.

“He did not want to run the risk of them coming back with a first-degree murder verdict, and a much more substantial sentence,” the defense attorney, Julian Viscidi, said.

But as the plea agreement was being finalized, the jury alerted court officials that they had reached a verdict.

Chesterfield Circuit Judge Edward A. Robbins gave the parties the option of finalizing the plea agreement — or “finding out what’s behind Door No. 2” with the jury, Viscidi said.

Both sides stuck with the agreement.

The judge reviewed the verdict and sealed it. “He did not tell anybody in the court what the jury’s verdict was,” Viscidi said.

But to their astonishment, the defense learned later from multiple sources that jurors had voted to convict Luna of murder.

“In 31 years I’ve never experienced something like that,” said attorney Peter Baruch, Luna’s co-counsel. “I’ve seen a lot, and that was absolutely a first for me.”

“It was a pretty crazy last few minutes that this came together,” Viscidi said.

Viscidi said he and Baruch had encouraged their client to accept the verdict.

“We were like, come on, we got the verdict, we spend three days trying this; let’s just see what happens,” the attorney said. “But, thankfully, he did not listen to us on that part.”

“I don’t know how our client was able to make that decision — just sitting there and having to decide what door to pick,” Viscidi said. “But he picked the right one.”

While living in the U.S. illegally, Luna, then 31, was accused of killing Herber Felipe Sucup, 21, and wounding Elisea Camacho by firing into their vehicle on Sept. 13, 2006. The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. in the 6000 block of Cricklewood Drive outside Luna’s apartment.

According to prosecutors, Luna approached the SUV on foot and fired two shots into the vehicle. Camacho, who was driving the SUV, then drove to a convenience store at Dundas Road and U.S. 1, where police were called.

When officers arrived, they found Sucup dead in the back seat with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Officers followed a blood trail and located Camacho in front of Falling Creek Apartments. He sustained a non-life-threatening wound to his upper torso but survived.

The fatal shooting was featured on “America’s Most Wanted” in November 2009 after Luna fled the country.

A man who was also in the SUV at the time of the shooting but was not injured was the prosecution’s key witness. His testimony supported the prosecution’s account of the shooting.

Luna took the stand in his defense, and through an interpreter, denied he was the shooter. He told jurors that Camacho, Sucup and the other man showed up outside his apartment and threatened him, Viscidi said.

Luna said he and Camacho engaged in a fist fight, and during the scuffle someone in the group fired a gun but Luna was not sure who pulled the trigger — and whether the gun was fired by accident or design. “Mr. Luna said he didn’t have a firearm, and never had one,” Viscidi said. “He said he just heard the shots go off.”

The fight between Luna and Camacho apparently was over a woman who was living with Luna, but in whom Camacho had a romantic interest. “Mr. Camacho either an affair with Mr. Luna’s girlfriend at the time, or as the very least was trying to get with her,” Viscidi said.

After obtaining indictments against Luna in May 2018, Chesterfield County authorities succeeded in extraditing him back to the U.S. in January 2022 to stand trial.

Luna was accused in his home country of killing Angel Amado, the mayor of Rabinal, Guatemala, in a shooting in which Amado and one of his counselors were ambushed on a dirt road as they were riding in a vehicle to Guatemala City. Three other people were convicted and each sentenced to 71 years in prison.

But a Guatemalan court found Luna not guilty of the killing. Two days later, on Oct. 16, 2020, the country’s National Civil Police arrested Luna on a U.S. detainer related to the Chesterfield fatal shooting as he was being released from a Guatemalan prison.

