Chesterfield police arrest 16 in online operations involving sex solicitation of minors

Chesterfield County police special victims detectives conducted two recent online sting operations involving the sexual solicitation of minors that resulted in the arrest of 16 suspects on a total of 31 charges, many of them felonies, police announced Wednesday.

The planned operations are the department's seventh and eighth of their type since June 2020.

As in past cases, detectives on March 31 and April 28 intercepted suspects who believed they were soliciting sex from minors through online and social media platforms. The suspects communicated with people they believed to be underage and arranged to meet them at a location to have sex. When the suspects came to the location, they were met by police and arrested.

In earlier operations, the suspects responded to online ads for paid sex that detectives placed with a phone number to call on websites like skipthegames.com, an online escort service, according to trial evidence.

The phone number was monitored by police, and the suspects would contact the number by text message. The suspects believed they were chatting with young girls offering sex, but they really were communicating with detectives.

Arrangements were then made to meet at a motel and, when suspects arrived, they were taken into custody and arrested.

The suspects most recently charged are:

• Keith P. Boyd, 47, of the 100 block of American Drive in Ruther Glen, arrested April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• James C. Brooks, 28, of the 1200 block of Charlottesville, arrested March 31 and charged with solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Edward Gerald, 27, of the 6400 block of Skye Lane in Columbia, Va., arrested April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Tyreece M. Huff, 24, of the 2200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, arrested April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Rory Jenkins, 65, of the 10000 block of Deputy Court in Henrico, arrested April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Lorenzo C. Johnson, 52, of the 2800 block of Cushing Drive in Richmond, arrested April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Christopher Kirby, 31, of the 7200 block of Statesman Boulevard in Ruther Glen, arrested April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor.

• Javier Orosco-Gonzalez, 25, of the 700 block of Acanthus Drive in Henrico, arrested April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Cody M. Osmun, 30, of the 1800 block of Marne Road in Fort Lee, arrested March 31 and charged with solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Deepak K. Patel, 41, of the 500 block of Totten Drive in Midlothian, arrested April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Denis Rahmanovic, 18, of the 600 block of Village Gate Drive in Midlothian, arrested April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Erkan Sanli, 42, of the 6300 block of Statute Street in Chesterfield, arrested April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Robert W. Warden Sr., 78, of the 7100 block of Barkbridge Road in Chesterfield, arrested April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Justin R. Webb, 26, of the 4600 block of Helena Circle in Chesterfield, arrested April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Robert E. Whitfield Jr., 50, of the 4500 block of River Road W. in Goochland, arrested March 31 and charged with solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Mack Williams, 28, of the 2900 block of Harvest Lane in Albany, Ga., arrested April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.