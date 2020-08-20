Chesterfield police arrest 2 in September fatal shooting of teen who crashed into front porch of home

A young man and woman have been arrested and charged in a September killing in Chesterfield County in which the victim was found fatally shot after crashing into the front porch of a home near where he was staying.

Demetrius D Roots Jr., 20, of the 3900 block of Passage Way Drive in Chester, was arrested Wednesday on indictments charging him with first-degree murder, felony use of a firearm and maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle. A local grand jury returned the indictments against Roots last week.

Roots is accused of killing Bryson Andrew Mitchell, 18. Mitchell was found unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound at 4:13 a.m. Sept. 26 after police and paramedics responded to a call that a silver-colored Hyundai Elantra had driven into a yard and crashed into the front porch of a home in the 6200 block of Gatesgreen Drive - just down the street from where Mitchell was staying at the time.

Mitchell, whose permanent address was listed as the 11800 block of Boyd Road in Chester, died after being taken to a local hospital.