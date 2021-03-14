Chesterfield police arrest man accused of assaulting and abducting woman

Chesterfield County police on Sunday charged a man with assaulting and abducting a woman who had been forced inside a vehicle the previous day.

Police responded to a report of a "suspicious incident" Saturday in the area of North White Mountain Drive and Rotunda Lane in the Bermuda District, according to a police news release.

On the scene, the police viewed a homeowner's surveillance video that appears to show a person exit a vehicle, assault a female and force her into the vehicle, the news release said. The vehicle then flees the scene and turns right on North Enon Church Road.

On Sunday, with assistance from the community, the authorities said they located the victim, who was safe.

The investigation led the police to identify a suspect, Drequan Maurice Franklin, 26, of the 1700 block of Clarkson Road.

He is charged with abduction, domestic assault, drug possession, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a drug, according to police.

Franklin was being held without bond at the county jail as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.