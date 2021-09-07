Chesterfield police arrest one man, seek two others in shooting that wounded two during home invasion

Police have arrested one suspect and are seeking two others in a double shooting that seriously wounded two men during a home invasion Monday evening in the Pocoshock Ridge Apartments in Chesterfield County.
The victims were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.
Chesterfield police said they received a call about 9:15 p.m. of a reported shooting in the 5600 block of Handel Court, which is inside the apartment complex off Belmont Road near Chippenham Parkway.
Upon arrival, officers found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Moments later, police found another shooting victim in a nearby apartment.
The victims told police that unknown suspects had knocked on their front door and forced their way inside when the door was opened. The suspects took items from the victims and, when one of them resisted, one of the three suspects opened fire before all fled the apartment. The victims were able to provide descriptions of the suspects to police.
A responding officer saw a male in the area of the 5400 block of Belmont Road who matched the description of one of the suspects. The officer attempted to talk with the male, but the suspect immediately ran off. He was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.
The suspect was identified as Archer Witcher Jr., 21, of the 11500 block of Bailey Woods Drive in Chesterfield. He was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, breaking and entering, and two counts of obstruction of justice. He is being held at the Chesterfield Jail without bond.
Police said they are seeking two additional suspects. The first was described as a black male, about 18-20 years old and 5 feet 6 inches tall with a slender build. He was wearing all black and had a knife. The second suspect was described as a black male, about 18-20 years old and 5 feet 4 inches tall with a slender build. He was wearing a red shirt.
Police said their investigation is continuing and anyone with information can contact them at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
