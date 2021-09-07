Chesterfield police arrest one man, seek two others in shooting that wounded two during home invasion

Police have arrested one suspect and are seeking two others in a double shooting that seriously wounded two men during a home invasion Monday evening in the Pocoshock Ridge Apartments in Chesterfield County.

The victims were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Chesterfield police said they received a call about 9:15 p.m. of a reported shooting in the 5600 block of Handel Court, which is inside the apartment complex off Belmont Road near Chippenham Parkway.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Moments later, police found another shooting victim in a nearby apartment.

The victims told police that unknown suspects had knocked on their front door and forced their way inside when the door was opened. The suspects took items from the victims and, when one of them resisted, one of the three suspects opened fire before all fled the apartment. The victims were able to provide descriptions of the suspects to police.

A responding officer saw a male in the area of the 5400 block of Belmont Road who matched the description of one of the suspects. The officer attempted to talk with the male, but the suspect immediately ran off. He was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.