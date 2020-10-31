Chesterfield Police arrest two in connection to shooting of three women in vehicle

Chesterfield County police arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting that happened Friday night in the 1500 block of River Tree Drive, according to a news release.

On Friday evening, police responded to a call about three women who were shot at inside their vehicle following a domestic incident, the release states. None of the women were injured and the suspect had escaped before the police got to the scene.

Thomas A. Bridges III, 31, of the 1400 block of N. 23rd Street in Richmond, was taken into custody early Saturday morning and charged with three counts of attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery and shooting into an occupied vehicle, police said.

Keyavonte Crawford, 28, of the 2400 block of Coles Street in Richmond, was charged as an accessory after the fact.

Both Crawford and Bridges are being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail, police said.