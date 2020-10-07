Chesterfield police arrest two suspects, seeking third in 2019 Valentine's Day robbery and slaying

Investigators have arrested two suspects and are seeking a third in the 2019 Valentine's Day robbery and slaying of a Chesterfield County man at his home.

Keith M. Bailey, 33, of the 1000 block of Kingsway Road in Richmond, and Erika M. McNeil, 32, of the 13500 block of Thornsett Lane in Chesterfield, were arrested Friday and served with indictments charging each with murder, robbery, felony use of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a felony in the robbery and death of Dwayne U. Swann, 53.

Swann was found dead of a gunshot wound outside his home in the 7600 block of Drexelbrook Road about 10:44 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2019.

Authorities also obtained indictments against Tramelle L. Jones, 39, that accuse him of similar offenses. He is still at large. Police described Jones as black, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. His last known residence was in the 400 block of Pulaski Drive in Henrico County.

"On Valentine's day [2019], Mr. Swann was at his residence [and] witnesses were there as well," said Chesterfield police Sgt. Rod Brown. "They heard an argument between Mr. Swann and other individuals, and then gunshots were heard."