 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chesterfield police charge 4 juveniles in teen's fatal shooting last week

  • 0

On Sunday, Chesterfield County police announced they have charged four juveniles with second-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in the death of 16-year-old Tyce J. Lewis of Midlothian.

Police are not releasing their names. They determined the crime took place at the intersection of Kayvee and Vickilee roads.

Lewis, who lived in the 14000 block of Westfield Road, was fatally shot on Tuesday evening. Chesterfield police responded at the request of Richmond police to Chippenham Hospital, where Lewis had arrived with a gunshot wound. The teen was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 Tips app.

Charlotte Rene Woods (804) 649-6254

cwoods@timesdispatch.com

@CharlotteWords on Twitter

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Virginia police: 4 juveniles charged in 16-year-old's death

Police in central Virginia say that four young people have been charged with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old this past week. Chesterfield County Police said on Sunday the four juveniles had been arrested in connection to the death of Tyce J. Lewis of Midlothian. They also face robbery and firearm charges. Their names won't be released. Police say Lewis arrived at a Richmond hospital last Tuesday with a gunshot wound and later died there. An investigation determined the shooting took place at an intersection in a Richmond-area neighborhood. Lewis was a student at James River High School in Chesterfield.

Mass shootings lead to widening divide on state gun policies

Mass shootings lead to widening divide on state gun policies

As mass shootings are again drawing public attention, states across the U.S. seem to be deepening their political divide on gun policies. A series of recent mass shootings in California come after a third straight year in which U.S. states recorded more than 600 mass shootings involving at least four deaths or injuries. Democratic-led states that already have restrictive gun laws have responded to home-state tragedies by enacting or proposing even more limits on guns. Many states with Republican-led legislatures appear unlikely to adopt any new gun policies after last year's local mass shootings. They're pinning the problem on violent individuals, not their weapons.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Greenland ice sheet warming faster than previously thought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News