Chesterfield police charge man with murder in 25-year-old cold case

"And also, just the collaboration that we had with the Chesterfield County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. We just felt that this is the right time to move forward with the case with the evidence that we have," Louth said.

According to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, Lunsford suddenly disappeared after she and her former boyfriend, Howard, finished their shifts at Walmart just off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

Extensive efforts were made by law enforcement to locate Lunsford but the case eventually grew cold, said the commonwealth's attorney's office.

In 1997, police told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that they were focusing their attention on a man whom Lunsford had briefly dated. They would not identify the man.

At the time of the 1997 story, Lunsford's five children ranged in age from 14 to 20. Three of them — girls who were then 14, 15 and 17 — were living with their mother.

In 2009, police said Lunsford disappeared after having coffee with a coworker at the McDonald’s in the Village Marketplace shopping center off Midlothian Turnpike. She went there after finishing her shift at the Walmart at 8:30 a.m.

Her Nissan Sentra was found in front of the Food Lion store in the same shopping center.