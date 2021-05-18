Chesterfield police charge man with murder in 25-year-old cold case

Chesterfield County authorities have charged a former boyfriend with killing an Amelia County woman who disappeared and was last seen alive in 1996.
Linda E. Lunsford, 38, the mother of five, was reported missing by her family the night of Dec. 26, 1996. Initially considered a suspicious missing person case, investigators later concluded that Lunsford was dead, although her remains have not been recovered, the police said Tuesday.
John H. Howard, 62, of the 17500 block of Pouncey Tract Road in Hanover County, was indicted by a Chesterfield County grand jury Monday on a charge of first-degree murder, the Chesterfield police said.
Howard was arrested Tuesday with help from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. Howard is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail without bond pending a court hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Personnel from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also assisted with this decades-long investigation, the police said.
Asked what led to an arrest almost a quarter-century later, Maj. R. Michael Louth would not get specific. "It's pretty much the totality of everything ... I give a lot of credit to the detectives and all of the personnel that worked on that originally and over the course of time have kind of dissected every aspect of the case," he said.
"And also, just the collaboration that we had with the Chesterfield County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. We just felt that this is the right time to move forward with the case with the evidence that we have," Louth said.
According to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, Lunsford suddenly disappeared after she and her former boyfriend, Howard, finished their shifts at Walmart just off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
Extensive efforts were made by law enforcement to locate Lunsford but the case eventually grew cold, said the commonwealth's attorney's office.
In 1997, police told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that they were focusing their attention on a man whom Lunsford had briefly dated. They would not identify the man.
At the time of the 1997 story, Lunsford's five children ranged in age from 14 to 20. Three of them — girls who were then 14, 15 and 17 — were living with their mother.
In 2009, police said Lunsford disappeared after having coffee with a coworker at the McDonald’s in the Village Marketplace shopping center off Midlothian Turnpike. She went there after finishing her shift at the Walmart at 8:30 a.m.
Her Nissan Sentra was found in front of the Food Lion store in the same shopping center.
