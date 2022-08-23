Chesterfield police email about arrested counselor never delivered to schools

The Chesterfield Police Department tried to notify the Fairfax schools division when a school counselor was arrested on sex charges, but the emails were never delivered, and the counselor flew under the radar and continued his employment with the state’s largest school division for 20 months after his first solicitation arrest.

Darren Thornton, 50, was arrested in a November 2020 undercover chat operation on charges including soliciting prostitution from a minor. At the time, he was employed by Fairfax County Public Schools as a school counselor.

The Chesterfield Police Department said Tuesday that an employee called Fairfax schools within a day of Thornton’s 2020 arrest to find out the best way to notify the superintendent about Thornton being arrested. But a Fairfax schools employee provided two incorrect email addresses for the superintendent, according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon by Chesterfield County Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Katz.

Thornton was convicted March 11 and sentenced to five years, court documents show. The court suspended the sentence on the conditions of good behavior, following the law and paying court costs.

After his conviction, he was required to register as a sexual offender with the Virginia State Police. Thornton identified himself as “self-employed” while he was still employed by Fairfax schools.

In June, Thornton was arrested in another online chatting operation in Chesterfield on charges of solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place. Katz and his team recognized Thornton from the last undercover sting operation, Katz said.

“I was surprised to see that he was still listed on Fairfax County School’s webpage as a school counselor and inquired of our staff how that could be possible,” Katz said in a statement Tuesday. “The next day, our special victims unit supervisor made a second phone notification to Fairfax County Schools, whereupon the matter appears to have been addressed administratively with his firing in August.”

The Virginia Department of Corrections is opening an investigation into the incident. Spokesman Benjamin Jarvela said the department “is prepared to take any and all necessary actions following the results of the investigation.”

Fairfax Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid, who began her job July 1, told news outlets that she didn’t learn about Thornton’s first solicitation arrest until July 28.

The Times-Dispatch first inquired about Thornton’s employment in relation to his 2020 arrest on the afternoon of July 28. Shortly after the inquiry, his staff page was deleted from the Fairfax schools website.

Katz said he learned Monday that the emails sent in 2020, following the department’s phone call with the school division, did not get delivered to the superintendent. The incorrect email addresses used by Chesterfield Police staff were provided by Fairfax schools, according to Katz.

“Given the reality the former superintendent had multiple email addresses during his tenure, it is possible we were provided invalid or out-of-date addresses when we asked how to make this notification,” Katz said in the statement. “The technical nuances of the email delivery failure are still unknown. Still, we are fully committed to working in partnership with Fairfax County Schools to identify the issue and determine how we can avoid a lapse in communication in the future.”

Fairfax schools spokeswoman Julie Moult declined to respond to several inquiries from the Times-Dispatch on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow is preparing a communication that will go out to all school divisions Friday to remind them of their responsibilities related to state laws, policies and guidance to protect students from employee misconduct, according to state Department of Education spokesman Charles Pyle.

“For there to be a school counselor, middle school counselor, who was arrested for sex solicitation of a minor back in November 2020,” WSET reported, “And for that issue only now to be resolved, if those facts are correct, this is wholly unacceptable. And this is, again, a failure on behalf of administrators to in fact protect students.”