A gunshot at a Chesterfield County hotel Thursday prompted a heavy police presence in the area.

Officers responded to the Extended Stay America hotel in the 200 block of Arboretum Place around 12 p.m. Thursday after reports of a disturbance involving a weapon.

Police say that there was a "domestic dispute involving several people who are known to each other."

During the dispute, an adult female pulled out a firearm and an adult male began to wrestle with her for control of the gun.

In the struggle, the gun went off, but police said that no one was shot.

Police were still at the scene as of 1:30 p.m., and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is made available.

