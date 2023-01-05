Chesterfield police ID woman killed in Christmas Eve crash

Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that occurred in Chesterfield County on Christmas Eve.

In a statement released Thursday, authorities revealed the name of the passenger killed in the two-car crash was Sabrinna A. Pannell, 38, of Richmond.

Pannell was one of several individuals injured in the crash near the 14000 block of Beach Road.

Investigators determined the crash occurred when a Kia sedan traveling west on Riverway Road ran a stop sign and struck a Chevrolet Silverado traveling east on Beach Road.

Both occupants of the Kia were transported to hospitals with severe injuries. Pannell, the passenger, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The vehicle’s driver was in critical condition.

Pannell was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to police. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.