Chesterfield police identify 13 teenagers in Thursday's Meadowbrook altercations

Chesterfield County police have identified 13 teenagers after several fights broke out among Meadowbrook High school students and the school briefly went on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

“We are still working to determine exactly how many students were involved, but at this point 13 teens have been identified,” Chesterfield police spokesperson Liz Caroon said.

At this time, “it looks like the initial fight started over a girl,” Caroon added.

Multiple school resource officers and roughly 20 police officers broke up the fights Thursday afternoon. Caroon declined to say how many SROS are assigned to schools “because that’s operational information.”

A school spokesperson said two SROs are assigned to Meadowbrook High. Besides the 20 officers "involved in actively breaking up the fights,” an additional undisclosed amount also responded to the school, Caroon said.

A video posted on Twitter claims to be an account of Thursday’s incident. Caroon did not confirm was from Meadowbrook High.