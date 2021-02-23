Chesterfield police identify body found Saturday in James River

Chesterfield County police identified a body found last weekend in the James River as that of a 20-year-old Chesterfield man.

Police were called at 12:39 p.m. Saturday to Henricus Historical Park in Chesterfield after a body was discovered in the river. The remains were recovered with assistance from Chesterfield and Henrico Fire & EMS crews.

The state medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Jahdon A. Robinson, who lived in the 19700 block of English Wells Way.