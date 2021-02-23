 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chesterfield police identify body found Saturday in James River
0 comments

Chesterfield police identify body found Saturday in James River

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights day

Chesterfield County police identified a body found last weekend in the James River as that of a 20-year-old Chesterfield man.

Police were called at 12:39 p.m. Saturday to Henricus Historical Park in Chesterfield after a body was discovered in the river. The remains were recovered with assistance from Chesterfield and Henrico Fire & EMS crews.

The state medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Jahdon A. Robinson, who lived in the 19700 block of English Wells Way.

Police are continuing their investigation but foul play is not suspected. Anyone with information can contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods taken to hospital after California car crash

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News