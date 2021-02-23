Chesterfield police identify body found Saturday in James River

Chesterfield County police identified a body found last weekend in the James River as that of a 20-year-old Chesterfield man.
Police were called at 12:39 p.m. Saturday to Henricus Historical Park in Chesterfield after a body was discovered in the river. The remains were recovered with assistance from Chesterfield and Henrico Fire & EMS crews.
The state medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Jahdon A. Robinson, who lived in the 19700 block of English Wells Way.
Police are continuing their investigation but foul play is not suspected. Anyone with information can contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.