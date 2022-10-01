Chesterfield police identify homicide victim in Friday morning shooting

Chesterfield County Police has opened a homicide investigation after a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found early Friday morning in the roadway in the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue.
Police say the victim was 36-year-old David Christopher Rosado of Chesterfield.
Authorities arrived on scene shortly after a motorist reported seeing a body in the roadway at about 5 a.m.
Anyone with information about the case can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.