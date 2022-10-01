 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Chesterfield police identify homicide victim in Friday morning shooting

  • 0
Police meta

With the recent New York Times investigation into Bon Secours and their alleged lack of investment in Richmond Community Hospital, we caught up with Pulitzer Prize-winning RT-D columnist Michael Paul Williams who offered some insight in his column this week. Presented Westminster Canterbury.

Chesterfield County Police has opened a homicide investigation after a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found early Friday morning in the roadway in the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue.

Police say the victim was 36-year-old David Christopher Rosado of Chesterfield.

Authorities arrived on scene shortly after a motorist reported seeing a body in the roadway at about 5 a.m.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Midlothian auto care center damaged by fire on Saturday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News