Chesterfield police identify pedestrian fatally struck on Courthouse Road

Chesterfield County police on Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was fatally struck Tuesday night on Courthouse Road.

Police said the driver of a 2005 Ford Explorer was traveling north in the 1000 block of Courthouse Road, just north of Powhite Parkway, at about 8:15 p.m. when the vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing the road.

The pedestrian, identified as Paul L. Barclay, 58, of the 10500 block of Dakins Drive, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver remained at the site of the crash and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.