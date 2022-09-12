Chesterfield police identify victim in Iron Bridge Road crash

Chesterfield County police have identified the driver killed in a crash on the 5200 block of Iron Bridge Road last Thursday.

In a statement released Monday, police identified the victim as Jennifer M. Candido, 57, of Chesterfield.

Police said that around 4:30 p.m., Candido was operating a 1997 Ford Escort that was struck a 2019 Mercedes Benz.

Candido was attempting to turn around on Iron Bridge Road at Ridgedale Parkway when her vehicle was struck by the Mercedes traveling westbound, said police.

Candido was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

As police continue their investigation, anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.