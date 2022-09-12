Chesterfield police identify victim in Iron Bridge Road crash

In a statement released Monday, police identified the victim as Jennifer M. Candido, 57, of Chesterfield.
Police said that around 4:30 p.m., Candido was operating a 1997 Ford Escort that was struck a 2019 Mercedes Benz.
Candido was attempting to turn around on Iron Bridge Road at Ridgedale Parkway when her vehicle was struck by the Mercedes traveling westbound, said police.
Candido was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
As police continue their investigation, anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
PHOTOS: New Welcome Center at Maymont
New Welcome Center in the Stone Barn at Maymont is set to open to the public on Friday. The center will orient visitors to all there is to explore across the 100 acres, including an overview of its history and historic artifacts.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Historic artifacts, including Swan Day Bed and Italian Marble Center Table, are displayed at New Welcome Center in the Stone Barn at Maymont.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tom Zydel, senior director advancement at Maymont, is shown at the new Welcome Center in the Stone Barn at Maymont in Richmond, Va., on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. The center, which is set to open to the public on Friday, will orient visitors to all there is to explore across the 100 acres, including an overview of its history and historic artifacts.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Historic artifacts, including The Three Graces, are displayed at New Welcome Center in the Stone Barn at Maymont.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Krista Weatherford, director of programming and community engagement at Maymont, is shown at active learning classroom of the new Welcome Center in the Stone Barn at Maymont in Richmond, Va., on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. The center, which is set to open to the public on Friday, will orient visitors to all there is to explore across the 100 acres, including an overview of its history and historic artifacts.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sylvio Lynch, Ph.D., is project curator African American Voices Initiative at Maymont.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Krista Weatherford is director of programming and community engagement at Maymont.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tom Zydel is senior director advancement at Maymont.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH