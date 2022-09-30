Chesterfield police investigating death of man whose body was found in road

Chesterfield County police are investigating the death of a male whose body was found in the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue early Friday in Chesterfield's Bensley area.

Police responded about 5 a.m. after receiving a report that a motorist observed a male in the road. Upon arrival, officers determined the person was deceased. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause of death.

Police are withholding the victim's name until relatives can be notified.