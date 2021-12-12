 Skip to main content
Chesterfield Police investigating fatal crash where driver appears to have had medical emergency
Chesterfield Police investigating fatal crash where driver appears to have had medical emergency

Chesterfield police car
A driver who crashed into an unoccupied vehicle Saturday night before being pronounced dead appeared to have suffered from a medical emergency, according to Chesterfield Police.

The incident occurred in the 1800 block of Northcreek Drive at roughly 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, police said. 

The driver, whose name is being withheld until next of kin is notified, was driving on Northland Drive in a 2007 Chevy Silverado, police said. The driver then appeared to have an medical emergency before crashing into an unoccupied vehicle on Northcreek Drive.

The driver was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Breaking News