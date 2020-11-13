 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chesterfield police investigating fatal shooting
0 comments

Chesterfield police investigating fatal shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

Chesterfield County police said late Thursday that they are investigating a fatal shooting.

About 7:40 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the vicinity of 9500 Cattail Road after receiving a report of a shooting. A few minutes later, police received a second call about a male who had had been shot.

Police said the victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were immediately released.

The investigation remains underway. Anyone with information should contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News