Chesterfield police investigating fatal shooting

Chesterfield County police said late Thursday that they are investigating a fatal shooting.

About 7:40 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the vicinity of 9500 Cattail Road after receiving a report of a shooting. A few minutes later, police received a second call about a male who had had been shot.

Police said the victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were immediately released.

The investigation remains underway. Anyone with information should contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.