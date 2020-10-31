 Skip to main content
Chesterfield police investigating homicide off Creekview Drive
Chesterfield County police are investigating a homicide that occurred late Friday evening in the 2800 block of Creekview Drive, according to a news release.

Police responded to a call at 9:19 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting. Officers who went to the scene found two males, an adult and a juvenile, who had been shot. The adult, 38-year-old Sidney Wells, of the 2300 block of Seminole Avenue, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The juvenile is in stable but critical condition.

Police don't have a description available for a suspect.

Chesterfield Police encourage anyone with information to call the department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660  or report through the P3 app.

achurch@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6572

Twitter: @abbschurch

