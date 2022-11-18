 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chesterfield police investigating homicide with multiple victims in Chester

Chesterfield County police are investigating a homicide with multiple victims in a neighborhood off Hopkins Road in Chester.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded about 5 a.m. to a reported disturbance on Laurel Oak Road. Once on scene, officers entered a house to conduct a welfare check and found multiple victims inside.

Officers cleared the house to make sure there was no ongoing threat inside.

Police declined to immediately release the number of victims, as they are still working to identify them and notify the victims' relatives.

"At this point, we're investigating this as a homicide," police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon said. "The investigation appears to indicate this was not a random incident. As always, though, residents are encouraged to call police if they see anything suspicious. We also urge them to call if they have any information about this incident."

