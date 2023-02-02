Chesterfield County police are investigating the death of a person who was found fatally shot early Thursday in the Falling Creek area.

Police said they responded about 12:49 a.m. to a report of a person being shot in the 4800 block of Burnt Oak Drive. Upon arrival, they located a person who was deceased.

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

No additional information was released.

The shooting occurred in a development between Chippenham Parkway and state Route 10.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.

Top five weekend events: ChinaFest!, Dragstravaganza and Punk Flea Market ChinaFest! at VMFA Classic Hollywood Love Songs Stone Rare Beer Festival Punk Flea Market Dragstravaganza at Diversity Richmond