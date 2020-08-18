Chesterfield police investigating suspicious death of Petersburg man

Chesterfield County police are investigating the suspicious death of a Petersburg man who was found in a yard Monday.
Police said officers responded to the 3300 block of Main Street for a report of a man's body in a yard. The victim – identified as Antwan M. Bowers, 30, of the 1600 block of Crater Road – was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the cause and manner of his death will be determined by the medical examiner.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tips can also be shared using the p3 app.