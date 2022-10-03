 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chesterfield police make arrest in Richmond shooting

Chesterfield County police said they arrested a Richmond man in connection with a deadly shooting in the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue on Friday.

Police said Monday that Kevin W. Haymore, 21, was arrested Sunday and is charged with second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm.

Officers responded to the scene at 5 a.m. after a motorist witnessed a man lying unresponsive in the road. David Christopher Rosado, 36, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the homicide does not appear to have been a random act.

Haymore is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804)748-0660.

