Chesterfield police make arrest in Sunday morning attempted Target robbery

Chesterfield County Police have arrested a male suspect in relation to an attempted robbery that occurred at a Target located at 2530 Weir Road on Sunday morning.

At approximately 9:10 a.m. Sunday, according to Chesterfield police, a male suspect approached a woman in the Target parking lot and “demanded money and then assaulted her.” The suspect fled on foot.

Hours later, while conducting a patrol at a nearby shopping center, an officer “encountered a male matching the description of the attempt robbery suspect,” according to police.

Police arrested suspect, 43-year-old Thomas M. Bartlett of Shackleford, Virginia. He was charged with attempted robbery, malicious wounding and abduction, according to police.

Bartlett is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County jail.