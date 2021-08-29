Chesterfield police officer fires gun following chase that ends in Petersburg

Petersburg police are investigating after a Chesterfield County police officer fired his gun during a pursuit that ended in the city on Saturday night.

In a news release Sunday, Chesterfield police said the pursuit began after an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly and without proper registration at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday near the West Hundred Road interchange with Interstate 95.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect vehicle instead headed south on I-95, police said. A pursuit began and additional officers joined. The vehicle exited I-95 at Wagner Road in Petersburg. Police reported gunfire coming from the suspect vehicle.

Police said the vehicle stopped suddenly, causing the first officer to swerve to avoid a crash. Police said the officer stopped, exited his car with his gun drawn and ordered the suspects to exit their vehicle.

The suspect vehicle accelerated, making contact with the officer’s arm and his car. The officer fired shots at the vehicle, which proceeded to circle the block and strike a parked vehicle. Police said two suspects then fled the vehicle on foot. They remain at large.