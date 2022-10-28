Chesterfield police provide harrowing account of struggle with felon over officer's gun

A Chesterfield County police officer who lost his gun to an "emotionally disturbed" man during a struggle over the weapon likely saved the life of his partner by hitting the gun away from his fellow officer's head as the suspect fired two shots, police said Friday in releasing more details about Tuesday's harrowing encounter.

The man, Kelvin A. Hunter, 28, shot the second officer in her upper leg before that officer returned fire, shooting Hunter twice and ending the confrontation, police said. Police initially believed that Hunter also shot the first officer in his ballistic vest after grabbing that offficer's gun, but after further review said that officer was not shot.

"He did sustain an injury to his chest," police said in a statement. "The investigation indicates that he was not shot, [and] for this we are grateful. The incident unfolded ... in about 30 seconds. It has taken investigators roughly three days to unpack those 30 seconds."

Hunter had been released from Wallens Ridge State Prison in Wise County two weeks earlier, after serving 8.5 years of a 10-year active sentence for a 2013 armed robbery in Richmond. He was visiting relatives at a residence in the Broadwater town-house community in Chester when the incident unfolded, police said.

Police provided this detailed account of the events:

After responding to the Timsberry Circle residence for a report of an emotionally disturbed person — identified as Hunter — officers had been on scene for about 20 minutes waiting for a return call from a crisis team with the Chesterfield Community Services Board. At that point, Hunter attacked the officer who was with him, and immediately grabbed that officer's holstered firearm and removed it from the holster. A struggle ensued over the weapon.

A second officer, who was upstairs interviewing a family member when Hunter attacked the first officer, heard the commotion, ran downstairs "and joined the fight for the gun," police said.

Hunter and both officers were fighting over the first officer's gun when Hunter pointed it at the second officer's head. Once the first officer noticed this, he was able to strike the gun, moving it in a different direction as Hunter fired two shots. The gun jammed after the second shot, likely because the first officer struck it, police said.

"The first officer's actions in these moments likely saved the second officer from serious injury or death," police said.

One of the rounds Hunter fired from the first officer's gun struck the second officer in the leg. As the second officer stepped back to draw her handgun, Hunter and the first officer were still struggling over the weapon. During that struggle, the first officer lost consciousness and fell to the floor, police said.

The second officer then engaged Hunter and shot him. Hunter continued to maintain possession of the gun and the second officer shot him a second time, striking him in the shoulder, police said.

By then, the first officer regained consciousness as the second officer was firing her weapon. Hunter then dropped the gun after being shot in the shoulder, and the first officer then regained possession of the weapon. Hunter then followed officer commands from that point on, police said.

"The second officer's actions ended the struggle for a deadly weapon and likely prevented further injury to the first officer and herself," police said.

Hunter and both officers received first aid from other responding officers before rescue personnel arrived. Hunter told the first officer that he had shot him in the vest, but that he would "be OK," police said.

Hunter was arrested and charged with two counts each of aggravated attempted murder of a police officer and felony use of a firearm. Police said additional charges are possible pending consultation with the Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

"These officers epitomized selfless courage in the face of the most extreme adversity," Chesterfield police Chief Jeffrey Katz said in a statement. "Their character, the quality of their training and their commitment to one another merit recognition. I'm grateful for their service and we will ensure they, and their families, have the support necessary to grow through this traumatic event. They are both heroes."

Hunter was sentenced in Richmond Circuit Court in March 2014 to 23 years in prison, with 13 years suspended, on his guilty pleas to robbery and use of a firearm. Then 18, Hunter robbed a woman at a Stop N Go store in the city at gunpoint.

According to court records associated with his Richmond robbery prosecution, Hunter has an extensive criminal record as a juvenile. Between September 2009 and October 2012, he was convicted of 10 offenses in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court - including burglary, grand larceny, possession of marijuana and numerous probation violations.

At age 19, he was convicted in Richmond of shooting a firearm in public and filing a false police report.

A preliminary hearing on his current charges is scheduled for Dec. 5.