One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning at Hull Street Road and Price Club Boulevard in Chesterfield.

Police at about 9 a.m. received reports that a motorcycle was driving recklessly and illegally passing vehicles on Hicks Road, the Chesterfield County Police said in a statement. Officers later spotted the same motorcycle, a 2007 Honda, heading east on Hull Street, police said.

The driver sped off during a traffic stop, police said, and was found to have crashed into a 2011 GMC Terrain sport-utility vehicle that was pulling out of a parking lot onto Hull Street Road.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities said they're waiting to release the person's name until next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.