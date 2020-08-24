Chesterfield police seek Richmond man in road rage shooting that wounded driver on Midlothian Turnpike

Chesterfield County detectives have obtained warrants for the arrest of a Richmond man who they said opened fire on a car and wounded the driver during a road rage incident in July on Midlothian Turnpike.
The suspect, who remains at large, has been identified by police as Taron S. Dickson Jr., 21, of the 3600 block of Kings Point Court in Richmond.
The warrants obtained by Chesterfield police charge Dickson with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, felony use of a firearm, malicious shooting at an occupied vehicle, willful discharge of a firearm in a street which resulted in bodily injury, felony eluding police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving while suspended.
"It appears that [Dickson] was the aggressor" during a driving dispute that evolved into road rage, according to Chesterfield police Sgt. Kevin Lee. The victim, 21, was shot in the hip after one of several rounds fired at his car penetrated the door, Lee said.
About 6:40 p.m. July 1, Chesterfield police responded to a call saying a man had been shot in his vehicle in the 9400 block of Midlothian Turnpike. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; he has since been released.
Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the victim was traveling west on Midlothian Turnpike when a white BMW sedan with dark tinted windows and Maryland license plates drove alongside the victim's car and fired several shots. The suspect vehicle then sped west on Midlothian Turnpike before police arrived.
A short time later, an officer spotted the suspect's vehicle on Interstate 95 and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect initially stopped, but the driver sped away after the officer exited his vehicle to approach the suspect's car. Officers pursued the suspect, who eluded them.
After additional investigation, detectives identified Dickson as the suspect.
Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information about Dickson's whereabouts can contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660, or through the P3 app.
