Chesterfield police seek Richmond man in road rage shooting that wounded driver on Midlothian Turnpike

Chesterfield County detectives have obtained warrants for the arrest of a Richmond man who they said opened fire on a car and wounded the driver during a road rage incident in July on Midlothian Turnpike.

The suspect, who remains at large, has been identified by police as Taron S. Dickson Jr., 21, of the 3600 block of Kings Point Court in Richmond.

The warrants obtained by Chesterfield police charge Dickson with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, felony use of a firearm, malicious shooting at an occupied vehicle, willful discharge of a firearm in a street which resulted in bodily injury, felony eluding police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving while suspended.

"It appears that [Dickson] was the aggressor" during a driving dispute that evolved into road rage, according to Chesterfield police Sgt. Kevin Lee. The victim, 21, was shot in the hip after one of several rounds fired at his car penetrated the door, Lee said.

About 6:40 p.m. July 1, Chesterfield police responded to a call saying a man had been shot in his vehicle in the 9400 block of Midlothian Turnpike. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; he has since been released.