 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chesterfield police seeking shooter after apparent road-rage incident that left one hospitalized
0 Comments
breaking

Chesterfield police seeking shooter after apparent road-rage incident that left one hospitalized

  • 0
police lights generic

Chesterfield County police said late Thursday that they were looking for an assailant after an apparent road-rage shooting that left a person hospitalized.

Police said the victim was traveling in the 2800 block of East Hundred Road at about 5:40 p.m. Thursday when a silver Nissan sedan pulled alongside the passenger side of the victim's vehicle. The Nissan's driver fired a single shot, striking the victim's car.

Police said the suspect was described as a heavyset Black male with a beard and that he was last seen heading east on East Hundred Road into Hopewell. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd gold statue goes on display in NYC

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News