Chesterfield police seeking shooter after apparent road-rage incident that left one hospitalized

Chesterfield County police said late Thursday that they were looking for an assailant after an apparent road-rage shooting that left a person hospitalized.

Police said the victim was traveling in the 2800 block of East Hundred Road at about 5:40 p.m. Thursday when a silver Nissan sedan pulled alongside the passenger side of the victim's vehicle. The Nissan's driver fired a single shot, striking the victim's car.

Police said the suspect was described as a heavyset Black male with a beard and that he was last seen heading east on East Hundred Road into Hopewell. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.