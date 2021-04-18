Chesterfield police suspect 11-year-old of threatening to bomb Salem Church Middle School

Chesterfield County police said Sunday that they believe an 11-year-old boy called Salem Church Middle School on Friday and threatened to bomb the location.

Police said they identified the youth as a suspect and that the investigation indicates he used an app to attempt to disguise his identity to make the call.

Police said they brought the matter to the attention of the Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, seeking a petition from a court intake officer for threatening to bomb the school.