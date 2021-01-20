Chesterfield prosecutors had urged courts not to release man before he was fatally shot by police

The Chesterfield County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office repeatedly had urged the courts not to release from jail a man who was killed last week during an exchange of gunfire with police because of the "danger to the community" he posed after his September arrest on assault and gun charges.
Jeffrey D. Kite, 36, who had a criminal record including robbery and felony drug convictions, was fatally shot Jan. 14 after an 11-hour standoff with Chesterfield police, who had arrived at his home to arrest him on three criminal charges. Police said after Kite refused to surrender, he fired on officers after they entered his home and found him hiding in a storage area. They immediately returned fire, killing him.
In late September, Kite immediately was released after his arrest on an array of charges including assaulting the mother of his child in an incident involving a firearm. And after he was arrested again less than a week later on charges of violating a protective order obtained by the girlfriend, Chesterfield Circuit Court Judge Edward Robbins Jr. on Oct. 14 agreed to release Kite on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond on the condition he be monitored electronically with an ankle bracelet. The monitoring was discontinued Dec. 10.
Kite's release came after he appealed an earlier decision by Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Judge Jayne Ann Pemberton to keep him jailed without bond at the urging of Chesterfield prosecutors.
Kite was released "over our objections," Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport said Tuesday. "And we said then, and I stand by it now, that I believe he was a danger to the community and shouldn't have been released. But I don't make that call. That's up to the courts."
Hours before police arrived on Jan. 13 to take Kite into custody, he appeared in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court with his former girlfriend for a hearing on child support for their 2-year-old son. At some point after that hearing, the woman sought charges against Kite through a magistrate for allegedly violating a protective order and stalking her.
"My son's father is tracking my location and continuously threatening me about [his] upcoming criminal case," Kite's former girlfriend wrote in a Jan. 13 criminal complaint, referring to the assault and firearm charges for which Kite was to be tried on Feb. 26. "Just at the courthouse he stated he would post nude pictures he has of me that he took while I was sleeping. I had to be escorted from the courthouse because I am in fear for my life."
Kite initially was arrested on Sept. 28 on a string of charges that included assaulting his girlfriend, brandishing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, stealing a gun belonging to the girlfriend, stealing her cellphone and causing her cellphone to ring to annoy her. Those charges stemmed from a domestic altercation on Sept. 27.
In that incident, the girlfriend wrote in an affidavit to obtain a protective order against Kite that he had been tracking her location and threatening her life. Kite was "showing up at people's houses I know, stalked me [and] held a gun to me in the house and stole my phone."
"He keeps saying he will take our son and run away," she added. "He is on drugs and [is] mentally unstable. He was arrested 9-28-20 and out on the same day. I am scared for my life and my son's and I am not staying at my home, and I have been not going to work because he will show up."
Soon after his arrest, Chesterfield magistrate H.W. Carneal Jr. released Kite on bond, despite a legal presumption that defendants with charges similar to Kite's, along with a corresponding criminal history, should not be released unless the presumption can be rebutted convincingly.
"When he was arrested, one of the charges from that incident was possession of a firearm by a violent felon," Davenport said. "And that was because he was previously convicted of robbery in the city of Richmond" in 2003.
Davenport noted that until July 1, 2020, a defendant only could be released on bond on charges that carried a presumption against bond after a hearing was held before a judge, who would hear evidence from prosecutors and arguments from the defense to rebut the presumption against release.
"But with some of the changes that have come through the General Assembly recently, one of them is that a magistrate can now make that determination," she said. "And that's what happened in this case when he was arrested in September. I cannot tell you what they heard that made them think that presumption had been overcome."
When Kite was released, he didn't have a court arraignment date set for the next day. Instead, his arraignment was scheduled nearly a week later, and during that time he was arrested again on three charges of violating the protective order obtained by his former girlfriend.
"So he had never been to court in that entire time, never seen a judge and my office had never been involved," Davenport said.
After that arrest in October, Magistrate Carneal, who originally released Kite on the September charges, held him without bond on the new charges.
His attorney then scheduled a hearing in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court seeking bond for his client. But a judge refused at the end of the proceeding, agreeing with prosecutors that no conditions could be set for Kite's release that would assure he wouldn't present a danger to others, Davenport said.
Kite's attorney appealed to circuit court, and "again my office objected on the same basis," Davenport said. But the judge granted Kite bond with electronic monitoring.
"He was supposed to reside at the same address where the incident occurred between him and Chesterfield police," Davenport said.
Kite wore the ankle device and was monitored for only eight weeks. It was removed after his Dec. 10 preliminary hearing in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court related to the September and October charges.
The electronic monitoring that earlier had been ordered by the judge covered only three of Kite's charges - all violations of a protective order - which were withdrawn at the hearing. Charges of brandishing a firearm, stealing a gun belonging to the Kite's former girlfriend, stealing her cellphone and causing her cellphone to ring to annoy her were also withdrawn.
The two remaining charges - the assault of Kite's girlfriend and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon - were certified by a judge to a grand jury. Prosecutors planned to seek indictments against Kite on those charges Tuesday.
Gary Hughes, director of Chesterfield's Community Corrections unit, which provides pretrial services for defendants that includes electronic monitoring, said his office's involvement in the Kite case that included GPS monitoring ended once the three protection order violation charges against Kite were withdrawn.
"The primary role of the criminal justice system is to protect human life," said Police Chief Jeffrey Katz. "Anytime this doesn’t happen, it’s incumbent for each decision-maker to examine how they may have contributed to undesirable outcomes. In the end, Mr. Kite chose his fate while exercising liberties many may argue he should not have been in a position to enjoy. I’m not privy to all of that information, so I’ll suspend my judgement of other elements of the system."
"As for us, I’ll share that my officers don’t get paid to die, they get paid to make a difference," Katz added. "Mr. Kite made the fateful decision to ambush and fire on my officers after protracted efforts to peacefully take him into custody."
