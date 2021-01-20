Chesterfield prosecutors had urged courts not to release man before he was fatally shot by police

In that incident, the girlfriend wrote in an affidavit to obtain a protective order against Kite that he had been tracking her location and threatening her life. Kite was "showing up at people's houses I know, stalked me [and] held a gun to me in the house and stole my phone."

"He keeps saying he will take our son and run away," she added. "He is on drugs and [is] mentally unstable. He was arrested 9-28-20 and out on the same day. I am scared for my life and my son's and I am not staying at my home, and I have been not going to work because he will show up."

Soon after his arrest, Chesterfield magistrate H.W. Carneal Jr. released Kite on bond, despite a legal presumption that defendants with charges similar to Kite's, along with a corresponding criminal history, should not be released unless the presumption can be rebutted convincingly.

"When he was arrested, one of the charges from that incident was possession of a firearm by a violent felon," Davenport said. "And that was because he was previously convicted of robbery in the city of Richmond" in 2003.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}