Chesterfield public defender office could be operational by year's end if General Assembly approves funding

The fees paid to private attorneys in Chesterfield in fiscal 2020 was lower — $2.843 million — due to a slowdown in court activity caused by the pandemic, the data shows.

State funds also could be freed up by eliminating some or all of the four capital defender offices in the state, now that the House and Senate have cast historic votes to end the death penalty in Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam backs both the House and Senate measures and each body's separate bills will have to clear the other chambers before the governor signs the legislation, which would take effect July 1.

Should the General Assembly approve funding for the Chesterfield public defender office — the 27th such office in the state — the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission would immediately start recruiting for a chief public defender and look for office space with the help of the Department of General Services, Maria Jankowski, the commission's deputy director, said.

"We would love to be in a position to at least have decided on a physical location and who the chief public defender is going to be, so they can start July 1," Jankowski said. "And after that July 1 date, we also would start to post and recruit to fill all of the positions ... [and] start planning for the purchasing of computers, and desks and all of things that have to be done."