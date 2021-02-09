Chesterfield public defender office could be operational by year's end if General Assembly approves funding

A new public defender office in Chesterfield County could be up and running by year's end if the General Assembly approves funding for it during the special session that begins Wednesday. Legislation that would create the office sailed through the Senate during the regular session with no formal opposition.
Senate Bill 1442 to establish the office has made it to the House of Delegates after the Senate on Friday voted 37-1 to move it forward with only Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, voting no. The House Courts of Justice Committee on Monday voted to advance the bill, along with numerous others, for further consideration in the House.
At this stage, state funding for the 33-position office appears to be the only unresolved issue, but several legislators have proposed transferring money from existing budget items to make it happen.
The bill's sponsor, Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, told fellow Senate Judiciary Committee members last week that the court-appointed fees that private attorneys in Chesterfield now receive to represent indigent defendants would be more than enough to fund the new office, staffed by state-funded public defenders at an estimated annual cost of $3.06 million.
That assessment appears correct. In fiscal year 2019, the Virginia Supreme Court paid, with state funds, $3.297 million to private, court-appointed attorneys to represent defendants who couldn't afford representation in Chesterfield's three courts, according to data compiled by the Supreme Court's Office of the Executive Secretary.
The fees paid to private attorneys in Chesterfield in fiscal 2020 was lower — $2.843 million — due to a slowdown in court activity caused by the pandemic, the data shows.
State funds also could be freed up by eliminating some or all of the four capital defender offices in the state, now that the House and Senate have cast historic votes to end the death penalty in Virginia.
Gov. Ralph Northam backs both the House and Senate measures and each body's separate bills will have to clear the other chambers before the governor signs the legislation, which would take effect July 1.
Should the General Assembly approve funding for the Chesterfield public defender office — the 27th such office in the state — the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission would immediately start recruiting for a chief public defender and look for office space with the help of the Department of General Services, Maria Jankowski, the commission's deputy director, said.
"We would love to be in a position to at least have decided on a physical location and who the chief public defender is going to be, so they can start July 1," Jankowski said. "And after that July 1 date, we also would start to post and recruit to fill all of the positions ... [and] start planning for the purchasing of computers, and desks and all of things that have to be done."
Once approved, Jankowski said there's a strong possibility that the office could be up and running by the end of 2021. She noted that the newest public defender office, in Prince William County, became 100% operational by the end of 2020, after the General Assembly approved it earlier last year.
Tracey Lenox, Prince William's chief public defender, said her office began taking cases on a limited basis on Sept. 1, but didn't become fully operational until Jan. 4, the first full work week of the new year. Most of the staff had been hired and trained, and all of the office's logistics were in place by Christmas, Lenox said.
The office has hired 22 of the 24 attorneys for which state funds have been allocated," she said. "We have a couple of positions that were actually in the middle of hiring for right now."
"After they hired me on June 25, the office was off the ground six months later," Lenox said. "We're now working out the kinks."
A public defender office largely supplants a system of private court-appointed attorneys that are paid a set amount by the state — depending on the type of offense — to represent defendants. Private attorneys still occasionally will be needed to handle specific cases where conflicts exist, Jankowski said.
"The public defender should take all of the cases absent the conflicts, but that's still going to be a percentage of the docket," she said. "And whether those conflicts arise out of witnesses, or codefendants, or victims, there will still be work for folks in the private Bar [Association]."
The public defender plan has caused some discomfort and opposition among criminal defense attorneys who regularly practice in Chesterfield. The Chesterfield Bar Association says it didn't learn of the legislation until last week and had no time to conduct a meaningful poll of its members or formulate an official position.
"At this time the Chesterfield Bar Association as an organization is unable to comment, as due to time constraints, we are unable to undertake our normal procedures to gather input from our members and then debate the matter internally," Bar president Irene Delcamp said in an email.
"We did not realize this was even an issue currently before the legislature until [last] week, but it matters a great deal to many of our members," she added.
