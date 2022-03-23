Chesterfield residents ask Supervisors to fully fund schools and take another look at tax relief programs

Two weeks shy of the anticipated Chesterfield County budget vote, residents urged elected county officials to invest more in public schools during a public hearing Wednesday night.

“What does fully funding education mean? It means trusting the folks we have hired to tell us what they need to get their jobs done and then funding that,” Traci Franssen said.

The Board of Supervisors’ Wednesday public hearing covered the proposed $904 million general fund, $1.38 billion five-year capital improvement program proposal and proposed tax-relief programs, including lowering the real estate tax rate.

Tessa Schuman, who urged the board to fully fund schools, said “a historically low property tax rate is so short-sighted when we don’t have historically low need. Our need is great … invest in us because even if there is not a student in your home, the value of our schools is in your home.”

During Wednesday’s public hearing, teachers shared their own stories of working within Chesterfield schools as well as stories on behalf of peers.

The supervisors are slated to vote on the budget, which begins on July 1, on April 6.

Funding for Chesterfield County Public Schools is the largest chunk of the overall county spending pan, with an estimated $347.7 million in local funds for the school division. The county’s proposed figure is an increase of $18 million over the current adopted budget.

The School Board approved an $837.5 million operating budget last month, accounting for $9.3 million less than the superintendent’s proposal. Despite pleas from the School Board’s Citizen Budget Advisory Committee to fully fund the superintendent’s proposal, the board slashed the proposed $23.8 million funding gap to $8.5 million.

At a School Board meeting in February, the CBAC did not hold back in expressing its disappointment with the School Board for not fully funding the superintendent’s recommendation for the current adopted budget, saying the board “did not do enough.” The sentiment remains for this year’s budget season.

While the School Board’s CBAC expressed distaste with school funding levels, the county’s CBAC gave the county administrator’s budget proposal a stamp of approval.

According to a county news release, the county CBAC “expressed support for the county’s ‘prioritization of education,’” in a Monday letter.

“The committee commends the board for managing the allocation of resources throughout the pandemic and applying a discerning, data-driven approach to FY2023 by balancing such complex priorities as tax relief to citizens, investment in infrastructure, funding of education, and public safety needs,” Chip Hughey, chairman of the CBAC, said in a statement.

County officials are considering their additional school funding as $28 million because the county fully funded the school system’s supplemental retirement plan earlier this year. By paying off the plan, it created an annual $10 million to $11 million in extra spending for the school district, Deputy County Administrator Matt Harris previously said.

Both the school system and county government are looking to spend more money to continue resolving salary decompression for their respective employees. In the current adopted budget, the school system began addressing salary compression among teachers, while the county began looking at compression among public safety employees.

In the latest budget proposal, the school system looks to continue having funds for teacher raises while also elevating salaries for food service staff, bus drivers, custodians, security and clerical support.

The county looks to continue tackling public safety salaries as well as a general employee pay plan. During the first of the two-year plan, pay for specific county-only minimum wage jobs would raise from $12 to $16 per hour, while giving the rest of the workforce a 5% salary adjustment and the annual 2% merit payment for all general government employees.

A highlight of the spending plan, according to county officials, is the proposed tax relief programs in the spending plan, including reducing the real estate tax from 95 cents per $100 assessed value to 92 cents. Supervisors approved lowering the tax to 93 cents in December.

The tax-cut proposals equating to $52 million in savings for taxpayers, including a “historic” $15 million tax cut for vehicles include: the real estate tax; elderly and disabled tax relief; cutting the vehicle license inspection registration fee in half from $40 to $20; and increasing personal property tax relief thresholds from $1,000 to $1,500.

While Diane Brown, a county resident for the past 22 years, thanked the county for its elderly and disabled tax relief and personal property tax relief thresholds, she also had some concerns about the tax relief programs.

“These tax cuts are not very large for the majority of the people in this county,” Brown said. “Those living in more expensive homes and driving newer and more expensive cars will be receiving more benefits from the tax cuts than other citizens who might be more in need of tax relief.”