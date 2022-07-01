Chesterfield teacher aid loses appeal over disabled student's groping

A Chesterfield County special education instructional assistant who was repeatedly groped by an 8-year-old developmentally disabled student failed to show that the invasive touching was based on sex and violated federal workplace harassment law, a federal appeals court ruled this week.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed an earlier dismissal in U.S. District Court in Richmond of plaintiff Regina Webster’s lawsuit against the Chesterfield School Board. She said she was subjected to a sexually hostile work environment under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The appeals court found that Webster cannot primarily rely on her own statements to argue that the boy’s conduct surpassed what could be expected of an 8-year-old child with disabilities, after two special education experts testified it was common for a intellectually impaired child of his age. The expert testimony demonstrated that the boy was incapable of distinguishing between sexes and “that a reasonable instructional assistant would not view [the boy’s] conduct as sexual harassment.”

Further, the appellate court said Webster is required by law to demonstrate she was sexually harassed, and even if she had been able to establish she was targeted because of her sex, she would still be unable to meet the third required element — that the boy’s conduct rose to the level of “severe or pervasive.”

The case “brings to light the difficult balance that schools must find between ensuring that all students have access to a public school education while simultaneously maintaining a nonhostile work environment for all employees — the impact of which is felt by special education educators serving at the intersection of these two rights,” Chief Circuit Judge Robert L. Gregory wrote in an opinion published Tuesday.

Contacted Friday, Webster’s attorney, Richard Hawkins III, said, “We are deeply disappointed with the court’s decision, and we are exploring all legal options available. No decision has been made, but I know that she’s very much interested in pursuing [additional] appeals.”

Webster, who has been employed as an instructional assistant in special education at Providence Elementary School since 2006, filed a $600,000 lawsuit against the School Board in May 2020. Senior U.S. District Judge Henry Hudson granted the School Board’s motion for summary judgment and dismissed the case in April 2021. A summary judgment is a decision based on statements and evidence without going to trial.

Webster quickly appealed the decision, arguing the district court erred in dismissing her hostile work environment claim on summary judgment.

In 2018, Providence Elementary School Principal Sharon Rucker transferred Webster from a class where she instructed emotionally disturbed children to a class where she began working with children with moderate intellectual disabilities. Webster alleged that one of her students sexually harassed her between the fall of 2018 through mid-March 2019.

The student was diagnosed with Down syndrome and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and one of his doctor’s noted that his mental and emotional capacity was delayed by several years. The boy’s individualized education program detailed the he has “significantly impaired intellectual functioning” and “significantly impaired adaptive behavior.”

Webster alleged she was sexually harassed on an “almost daily basis,” with the boy “putting his hands up her dress and touching her private parts.” Webster first responded by scolding the boy and telling the lead classroom teacher that he needed to be told to stop. However, the touching continued.

Although Webster recorded the incidents in her notes, or “point sheets,” where she detailed each student’s daily behavior, Webster claimed the classroom teacher was generally dismissive and “tried to defend it by saying it was just [the boy’s] personality.” Webster then complained to Rucker and the school’s assistant principal, and asked to be transferred back to her previous classroom.

Rucker denied the request, but the classroom teacher sent Webster an email that said another educator would be willing to exchange roles with Webster and work with the boy in question. But Webster did not appear to welcome the change because she believed the classroom teacher felt Webster could not manage her assigned group of students.

Rucker insisted on meeting with Webster but she declined, saying she felt “it wouldn’t fix the problem.”

Following another touching incident with the student in March 2019, Rucker limited Webster’s exposure to the boy, and then later proposed transferring Webster to a new classroom. After exhausting her remedies with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Webster filed suit against the School Board.